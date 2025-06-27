Banner Banner Banner Banner

Our top auctions

firmendb.de
1 Day
€3,331
btck.co.uk
< 5 h
€1,510
zahnmaennchen.de
4 Days
€1,510
status.nl
2 Days
€1,310
have2have.it
4 Days
€1,020
pmp.de
4 Days
€1,010
uvv.de
22 Days
€1,010
landesschulbehoerde-niedersachsen.de
3 Days
€1,009
bgl.nl
< 5 h
€898
fairmondo.de
17 Days
€813
festivaletteraturamilano.it
< 5 h
€730
naehtalente.de
20 Days
€710
cvi.de
4 Days
€610
gastrologik.se
2 Days
€535
ricominciodailibri.it
4 Days
€515
webservers.nl
< 5 h
€510
cafelennep.nl
3 Days
€510
urlaubsangebote.com
9 Days
€495
ifu.nl
9 Days
€410
fisher.nl
1 Day
€360
blaf.nl
4 Days
€343
toop.eu
3 Days
€335
maatwerkinkeukens.nl
2 Days
€330
ifs-dortmund.de
< 5 h
€330
hih-2025.de
24 Days
€320
beachvolleyball.at
9 Days
€310
onderwijsincijfers.nl
5 Days
€310
bed.it
1 Day
€310
mothersoccer.fr
5 Days
€310
bzga-kinderuebergewicht.de
11 Days
€310
About nicsell

nicsell is a domain backorder service, also known as a dropcatcher, which enables you to bid on a large number of domains that are currently in the deletion phase. Due to our low starting prices and high success rate, we proudly present the best price-performance ratio in the German-speaking world.

You can take part in our auctions from a starting bid of just €10 and have the chance to get the domain you want. If we don't manage to register the domain, you pay nothing.

At the same time, you also have the option of auctioning your own domains via nicsell. Let us convince you of our wide range of services and our decades of experience!

Our domain extensions

.de
.eu
.at
.ch
.li
.se
.nu
.pl
.cz
.me
.it
.be
.fr
.uk
.nl
.es

News

 ICANN Accredited Registrar

ICANN accreditation

We are officially accredited by ICANN as a registrar. This milestone underlines our commitment to the highest standards in domain management and our reliable service as a trusted partner on the Internet.

Why nicsell?
The auction history

Here you get an insight of how the auction history looks like.

  • Starting bids from €10 - this is unique in this form
  • Minimum bids allow you to raise the chance of a successful registration
  • Automatic notifications via domain alert on domains that interest you
  • Observe selected domains with the favorites list
  • Years of experience in the industry
  • Easy transaction and safe payment via PayPal
  • Optimized for bulk bidding - you don't need to bid on each domain individually
  • Great customer service
  • No risks, what you get is what you pay for
Customer ratings

