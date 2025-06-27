About nicsell

nicsell is a domain backorder service, also known as a dropcatcher, which enables you to bid on a large number of domains that are currently in the deletion phase. Due to our low starting prices and high success rate, we proudly present the best price-performance ratio in the German-speaking world.

You can take part in our auctions from a starting bid of just €10 and have the chance to get the domain you want. If we don't manage to register the domain, you pay nothing.

At the same time, you also have the option of auctioning your own domains via nicsell. Let us convince you of our wide range of services and our decades of experience!